Suburban Chicago man charged with distributing child porn
KANE CO., Ill. - A Carpentersville man was charged with several felonies for allegedly distributing child pornography.
Max Herrera, 27, was charged with nine counts of dissemination of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, all felonies.
What we know:
Between Dec. 20, 2024, and April 30 of this year, Herrera allegedly possessed and distributed several videos containing child porn "with full knowledge of the nature of their content," according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.
The investigation was conducted by Carpentersville police and the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit.
Herrera appeared in court on May 15 and was released on pretrial supervision, officials said.
What's next:
Herrera's next court appearance is scheduled for June 26 at the Kane County Judicial Center.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.