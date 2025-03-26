Suburban man charged in deadly wrong-way crash on Eisenhower Expressway
HILLSIDE, Ill. - A Carpentersville man is accused of driving drunk on the Eisenhower Expressway and causing a wrong-way crash that killed another motorist.
What we know:
Saul Alba, 42, was charged with multiple felonies.
- Aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol involving death, a Class 2 felony
- Aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol - third offense, a Class 2 felony
- Aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol - revoked driver's license, a Class 4 felony
- Other traffic offenses
The charges stem from a four-vehicle crash on March 23 on eastbound I-290, just east of Wolf Road in Hillside.
Alba was driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he struck three vehicles while traveling west in the eastbound lanes, according to Illinois State Police.
One of the other drivers, 61-year-old Andy Orozco, was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.
Alba was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On March 26, Alba was transferred to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
What we don't know:
Details on when Alba's bond hearing would take place have not been released.