Suburban man charged in deadly wrong-way crash on Eisenhower Expressway

By Cody King
Published  March 26, 2025 7:15pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • Saul Alba, 42, of Carpentersville, faces multiple charges, including aggravated DUI, following a March 23 wrong-way crash on I-290 that killed one driver and left him injured.
    • Alba was driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck three vehicles while traveling west in the eastbound lanes.
    • Alba is currently in custody at the Cook County Sheriff's Office, awaiting a bond hearing; further details on the hearing have not been released.

HILLSIDE, Ill. - A Carpentersville man is accused of driving drunk on the Eisenhower Expressway and causing a wrong-way crash that killed another motorist.

What we know:

Saul Alba, 42, was charged with multiple felonies.

  • Aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol involving death, a Class 2 felony
  • Aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol - third offense, a Class 2 felony
  • Aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol - revoked driver's license, a Class 4 felony
  • Other traffic offenses

The charges stem from a four-vehicle crash on March 23 on eastbound I-290, just east of Wolf Road in Hillside.

Alba was driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he struck three vehicles while traveling west in the eastbound lanes, according to Illinois State Police.

One of the other drivers, 61-year-old Andy Orozco, was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.

Alba was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 26, Alba was transferred to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

What we don't know:

Details on when Alba's bond hearing would take place have not been released.

  • The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.

