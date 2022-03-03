Carpentersville man found guilty of sexually abusing child he knew

A Carpentersville man was found guilty Thursday of sexually abusing a child he knew.

Evidence showed that between Oct. 2018 and Dec. 2019, José M. Avelino-Ruiz sexually abused the girl multiple times. At the time of the crimes, the victim was younger than 13-years-old.

The child told her mother about the abuse, officials said. The mother then called police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Avelino-Ruiz, 44, faces a prison sentence of three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He also must register for life as a sexual offender.

"This survivor was a powerful witness in front of the judge, jury and her abuser. I commend her amazing strength and courage, especially for such a young child," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Matthew Rodgers said in a statement.

Advertisement

Avelino-Ruiz remains free on bond. His next court appearance is April 21.