Cars stolen, burglarized in Libertyville

Police in Libertyville are looking for suspects wanted in connection with a series of car thefts and burglaries in the northern suburb.

Between Aug. 21 and Aug. 24, two cars were stolen and two others were burglarized, according to Libertyville police. Surveillance images of some of the suspects were captured.

Police did not specify where the crimes took place. It is not clear whether all the thefts were committed by the same group of people.

Officials said Libertyville and surrounding areas have seen a recent increase in vehicle burglaries and thefts.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact Libertyville police at (847) 362-8310 or the Lake County Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (847) 662-2222.