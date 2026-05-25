Field of the Fallen in Cary honors 354 Illinois service members for Memorial Day

The Brief The Field of the Fallen in suburban Cary honors local service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The field features 354 flags, each honoring a service member from Illinois. For nearly 15 years, the Field of the Fallen has stood as a solemn place of remembrance.



In northwest suburban Cary, a sea of American flags served as a powerful tribute to Illinois' fallen heroes.

The Field of the Fallen is an annual tradition organized by the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois to honor local service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

What we know:

In the days leading up to and on Memorial Day, the Field of the Fallen draws visitors from across the state.

The field features 354 flags, each honoring an Illinois service member who gave their lives for our nation, from the Persian Gulf War in 1990 to the present.

The field is guarded around the clock by veterans and volunteers standing watch, including U.S. Air Force Veteran Craig Graham.

"We have people that live in the area that have friends and relatives out here in this field, and it gives them a little bit of closure," said Craig Graham, who served in the Vietnam War.

Beginning Friday, the names of local fallen heroes were read aloud every hour on the hour — to keep their memories alive.

"I like the midnight to 8 a.m. shift. Oftentimes I'm here by myself or with one other patriot. It's quiet and the name echoes throughout the field," said Matt Charlier, who volunteers with the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois.

For nearly 15 years, the Field of the Fallen has stood as a solemn place of remembrance.

"Each day there's a story. I've had families that I haven't seen in over a decade come again," Charlier said. "I cannot imagine losing a son or a daughter, and they have, so any comfort we can give to them and any comfort that this field can bring to them is what we're here for."

The display, located near Three Oaks Road and Northwest Highway, offers a place for visitors like Bill Keiser to reflect. He served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1970s.

"I was a weapons mechanic. We loaded bombs on the planes, it was very interesting," said Bill Keiser.

"It's very refreshing that in this day and age, you do have people that come up and say, 'Thank you for your service,'" added Cathy Keiser, Bill's wife.

Veterans who died by suicide were also recognized while members of Sons of the American Legion Post 491 provided resources to those struggling with PTSD.

"Twenty-two veterans commit suicide every day," said Eric Thuemmel, a volunteer with Sons of the American Legion Post 491. "If anybody knows any vets that has committed suicide, you come, fill out a placard — name and branch of service — and put it up to the flag. Come next year, we're going to get a TV monitor."

At 5 p.m. Monday, the display concluded with a closing ceremony featuring one final reading of the names, the singing of God Bless America, and taps.

Each year, the goal is simple — to ensure no fallen service member is ever forgotten, that their names continue to be spoken, and that their stories continue to be shared.

"I want people to understand that a warrior dies twice — once when he's killed, once when he's forgotten," Graham said. "By doing this, we keep their names out there, we keep them from being forgotten."

What's next:

Held annually, the Field of the Fallen will return next Memorial Day.

To learn more about the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois, or to donate to the effort, click here.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE: https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.