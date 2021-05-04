Cases of fully vaccinated people contracting COVID-19 ‘extremely rare,’ doctor says

Last week Illinois began releasing data on so-called "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases, people who have been fully vaccinated but still get the virus and sometimes die.

At least 97 fully vaccinated people in Illinois have been hospitalized due to contracting the virus and 32 have died, according to the state's latest data.

A 75-year-old south suburban Flossmoor man was one of the cases. He died more than two weeks after his second vaccine dose.

FOX 32 talked with University of Chicago Medicine infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Schrantz about how this can happen and what you can do about it.

"Overall, if you look at all the numbers that come in from the CDC and our own Illinois Department of Public Health, this is an exceedingly rare event." Schrantz said. "These are really only seen in patients that already have known compromised immune systems.