Cash bandits hit West Rogers Park store

A store in West Rogers Park was robbed Wednesday night, Chicago police say.

Two male suspects went into a store in the 3000 black of West Peterson Avenue just before 11 p.m. and announced a robbery.

The offenders implied that they were armed, police say. They took an unknown amount of cash from the register before fleeing.

There were no injuries reported, and no arrests made so far.

Area Three detectives are investigating.