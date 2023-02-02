Expand / Collapse search

Cash reward offered for information in Naperville robbery

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Naperville Crime Stoppers seek information in connection to a robbery. 

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about a robbery inside a business earlier this month. 

The robbery happened at a business in the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue around 6 a.m. on Jan. 5 by an individual standing in line. 

The offender stole cash from another customer. 

A cash reward is offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest. 

Contact CRIME STOPPERS AT 630-420-6006.