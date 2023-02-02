Cash reward offered for information in Naperville robbery

article

Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about a robbery inside a business earlier this month.

The robbery happened at a business in the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue around 6 a.m. on Jan. 5 by an individual standing in line.

The offender stole cash from another customer.

A cash reward is offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Contact CRIME STOPPERS AT 630-420-6006.