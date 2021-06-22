Cast of 'Zola' talks about the film's unbelievable true story

It’s an unbelievable true story based on a viral Twitter thread.

The new film ‘Zola’ is based on a 2015 thread of 148 different tweets about a young woman’s wild experience while on a trip in Florida – a trip that, to her surprise, ended up including murder, prostitution, and sex trafficking.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the stars of the film – Taylour Paige and Riley Keough – and had a fun ‘fan question’ for them: from the REAL LIFE Zola herself, who asked them what life lessons they learned from her.

"Agency, speaking up for myself, asserting myself," Paige said, who plays Zola in the film. "Just work hard, tell the truth and things will line up.

"She has a sort of fearless quality in her writing and in her social media presence," Keough said.

Zola hits theaters around Chicago on June 30.