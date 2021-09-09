Cast of 'Small Engine Repair' talks about taking stage play to the big screen

What’s the most a friend has ever asked of you? That’s the big question behind the dark new drama "Small Engine Repair," based on a stage play of the same name.

The story follows a man who invites two friends over to his garage under false pretenses – he actually needs a favor: he wants them to help him kill and man and dispose of the body.

Two of the three film’s stars actually played their respective roles when "Small Engine Repair" was performed on stage in New York and spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about audience reactions to the film’s shocking and brutal final act.

"I was always shocked – I don’t want to spoil it – but one of the things people would consistently say is ‘I wish you went further.’ Women especially, ‘I wish you went further with what happened,’" says star and director John Pollono.

Co-star Jon Bernthal added "I think it speaks to the audience right now. People want to be challenged, they want to be pushed. We’re story tellers, we have to be brave enough to push the envelope."

"Small Engine Repair" hits theaters on September 10th.

