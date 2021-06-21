Casts of F9, Jurassic World respond to crossover rumors

One of the year’s most anticipated sequels, ‘F9,’ is set to rock the box office this weekend, but could the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise soon be going prehistoric?

That’s the fun rumor around Hollywood – that ‘Fast and Furious’ could soon combine with ‘Jurassic World’ and FOX 32 entertainment reporter spoke with the stars of BOTH franchises about the possibility.

Chris Pratt, the star of the ‘Jurassic World’ series, spoke with Jake about how he envisioned the meetup.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"I want to see Vin Diesel riding a Pterodactyl," he jokingly told Hamilton.

Diesel laughs when told this, but adds that it’s not beyond the real of possibility.

"Do I imagine Dom Torretto and a T-Rex facing off?" Diesel asks. "First of all, NOTHING is off the table."

Advertisement

F9 hits theaters around Chicago on Friday, June 25.