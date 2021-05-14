Cat famous for jumping out of burning building in Chicago has not returned to his owners

Hennessy, the cat famous for jumping out of a burning building in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood has not yet returned back to his owners, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Owners of the cat say he is a house cat and does not frequent the outdoors.

The building is located on 65th and Lowe, and neighbors are on the lookout for the cat.

CFD confirmed that the cat did survive the jump. The fire was also contained to a single unit, according to CFD.