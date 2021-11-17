Expand / Collapse search

Catalytic converter thefts reported in Belmont Heights, Schorsch Village

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Belmont Heights
Illinois among the top states for catalytic converter thefts

In a FOX 32 special report, we break down the crime, the high cost and what you can do to stop it from happening to you.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of a string of catalytic converter thefts recently reported on the Northwest Side.

Police say the offenders pulled up alongside vehicles parked in Schorsch Village and Belmont Heights neighborhoods, and cut off the catalytic converters.

The thefts happened:

  • From 10:20 p.m. to 5:20 a.m. on Nov. 3-4 in the 3400 block of North Nottingham Avenue in Schorsch Village
  • Between 1:30 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 8 in the 3400 block of North Neva Avenue in Schorsch Village
  • At midnight on Nov. 8 in the 3800 block of North Oketo Avenue in Belmont Heights
  • At 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the 3400 block of North Natoma Avenue in Schorsch Village
  • At 1 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the 3200 block of North Normandy Avenue in Schorsch Village
  • From 10 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Nov. 15-16 in the  3200 block of North Oconto Avenue in Belmont Heights

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.