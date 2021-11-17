Catalytic converter thefts reported in Belmont Heights, Schorsch Village

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of catalytic converter thefts recently reported on the Northwest Side.

Police say the offenders pulled up alongside vehicles parked in Schorsch Village and Belmont Heights neighborhoods, and cut off the catalytic converters.

The thefts happened:

From 10:20 p.m. to 5:20 a.m. on Nov. 3-4 in the 3400 block of North Nottingham Avenue in Schorsch Village

Between 1:30 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 8 in the 3400 block of North Neva Avenue in Schorsch Village

At midnight on Nov. 8 in the 3800 block of North Oketo Avenue in Belmont Heights

At 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the 3400 block of North Natoma Avenue in Schorsch Village

At 1 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the 3200 block of North Normandy Avenue in Schorsch Village