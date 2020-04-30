Catalytic converter thefts reported in South Side neighborhoods: police

Four catalytic converters were reported stolen in April in Bridgeport, McKinley Park and Gage Park on the South Side.

The catalytic converters were stolen from parked vehicles, Chicago police said.

The thefts happened:

About 9 p.m. April 12 in the 3000 block of West 58th Street;

Between 4 p.m. April 15 and 5 a.m. April 16 in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue;

Between noon April 16 and 6 a.m. April 24 in the 3100 block of South Parnell Avenue; and

About 7:40 p.m. April 20 in the 4200 block of South Maplewood Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.