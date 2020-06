Two catalytic converter thefts were reported in May and June in West Town.

In each incident someone stole the catalytic converter from a parked vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened between about 10 p.m. May 20 and 9 a.m. May 21, and between about 10 p.m. June 3 and 7 a.m. June 4, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.