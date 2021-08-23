Catalytic converter thefts reported on Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of catalytic converter thefts recently reported on the Northwest Side.

Police say the offenders pulled up alongside vehicles parked in Schorsch Village, Portage Park, Belmont Central, Dunning and Belmont Heights, and cut off the catalytic converters.

The thefts happened:

About 1 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 3400 block of North Normandy Avenue;

Between 7 p.m. Aug. 10 and 7 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 5300 block of West Waveland Avenue;

Between 8 p.m. Aug. 10 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 6000 block of West School Street;

About 8 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 5400 block of West Cornelia Avenue;

Between 1:45 p.m. Aug. 12 and 11 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 6200 block of West Cornelia Avenue;

Between 3 p.m. Aug. 12 and 9 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 3600 block of North Newcastle Avenue;

About 11 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 5300 block of West Addison Avenue;

About 3:39 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 3200 block of North Newland Avenue;

About 1 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 3800 block of North Harlem Avenue; and