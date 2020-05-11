Catalytic converters stolen from parked vehicles in Little Village

article

Police are warning Little Village residents of recent catalytic converter thefts on the Southwest Side.

On May 7, at least three catalytic converters were stolen from parked vehicles, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened:

about 4:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue; and

about 3:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Homan Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.