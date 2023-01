No one was injured after flames broke out at a catering business Thursday night in the Clearing neighborhood.

The fire began around 11:30 p.m. inside of Georgis Catering at 6:339 S. Central Avenue, according to officials.

There were no reports of injuries or displacements due to the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

No further information was available.