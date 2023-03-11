Cook County Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing minor decades ago

A Catholic priest for a church in Evergreen Park is accused of sexually abusing a minor about 40 years ago before he was ordained.

Cardinal Blase Cupich made the announcement on Saturday.

According to Cupich, Father Paul Guzman of the Most Holy Redeemer Parish allegedly sexually abused the minor when he was a layman – which is a nonordained male member of a church – before Guzman entered Mundelein Seminary to prepare for priesthood.

Cupich says he directed Father Guzman to step aside from ministry immediately and that Guzman agreed to do so while an investigation pans out.

Currently, Cupich says Father Guzman is overseas on military duty but once he returns home, he will live away from the Most Holy Redeemer Parish.

The sexual abuse allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and the Cook County State's Attorney.

"It is important to remind everyone that, while the Archdiocese takes every allegation of child sexual abuse seriously, the fact of an allegation does not presume guilt. We should reserve judgement until the investigation is complete and the Independent Review Board makes its recommendation to me," Cupich said in a letter to parishioners.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare of the children entrusted to our care," Cupich added.

The alleged victim "has been offered the pastoral services of our Victim Assistance Ministry, and the opportunity to participate in the investigation process, which is underway."