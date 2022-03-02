Caught on camera: Tire slashing suspect sought by Naperville police

Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a tire slasher in Naperville.

A suspect was caught on camera damaging all tires of a car parked in the 3000 block of Gateshead Drive on Feb. 25, according to Naperville Crime Stoppers.

The suspect is seen on video walking up to the car and damaging the tires just after 11 a.m. The slasher then fled the scene on foot, according to crime stoppers.

If anyone has any information that may lead to an arrest of the suspect, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006, or through their website.

Callers can remain anonymous.