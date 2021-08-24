CBP seizes another batch of counterfeit DEA badges in Chicago

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protections seized dozens of counterfeit Drug Enforcement Administration badges Sunday and Monday at the Chicago International Mail Branch.

Officers seized 26 fake badges that came from China and were destined for locations all across the United States.

A total of nine counterfeit DEA and FBI badges were also stopped at the Chicago International Mail Branch on Aug. 13 and Aug. 15

"These seizures are an example of the vigilance demonstrated by CBP officers every day at our nation’s international mail facilities and express consignment operation hubs," said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago. "Finding these and ensuring dangerous criminals can’t use these badges for illegal activity is further proof of how CBP protects our nations communities."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP