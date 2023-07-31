CBP seizes nearly $800K of counterfeit designer apparel at O'Hare's International Mail Branch

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized two packages at O'Hare's International Mail Branch last week that contained hundreds of pieces of counterfeit designer apparel.

The 614 pieces of apparel were deemed counterfeit by CBP's Centers of Excellence and Expertise and would have had a combined retail price of $795,175 if the items were genuine.

The first shipment arrived from Thailand last week. Officers examined the shipment and found 565 pieces of jewelry, handbags and other apparel displaying the logos of Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Prada and Van Cleef & Arpels.

The items were heading to a residence in Ohio. If the items were real, the retail price would have been $689,160.

A second shipment was seized Friday night — also arriving from Thailand. The items were headed to a residence in Dallas, Texas.

While examining the shipment, officers found a box containing counterfeit jewelry, handbags, watches, caps and socks displaying the logos of Tiffany and Co., Rolex, Yves St. Laurent, Hermes, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Versace and Dior.

If the items were real, the retail price for these items would have been $106,015.

The two shipments were seized for infringing on the designer’s protected trademarks, authorities said.

"CBP has made significant improvements in our detection, identification, and targeting capabilities," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. "These resources, along with enhanced information sharing and partnerships, are critical components of CBP’s ability to detect and deter the entry of dangerous shipments.

CBP is encouraging anyone with information about counterfeit merchandise illegally imported into the United States to submit an e-Allegation.

The e-Allegation system allows the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods in the U.S.