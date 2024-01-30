CCL holder exchanges gunfire with attempted robbers on Chicago's North Side

Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies and one attempted robbery that ended in an exchange of gunfire on Chicago's North Side this morning.

A 45-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the 2100 block of West Lunt Avenue at 3:40 a.m. Police say two male offenders demanded the victim's belongings while displaying firearms.

The victim was not injured. The offenders got into a silver SUV, possibly a RAV4, and fled.

About 30 minutes later in the same area, a 29-year-old man was robbed by two armed offenders while sitting in his parked vehicle.

He was in the 6100 block of North Wolcott Avenue at 4:08 a.m. when it happened. The offenders fled northbound in two separate vehicles.

A 23-year-old man exchanged gunfire with an attempted robber about 15 minutes later in Edgewater. Around 4:22 a.m. in the 5400 block of North Winthrop Avenue, two vehicles approached the victim and a male offender got out.

The offender demanded the victim's belongings and an exchange of gunfire ensued. Police say the victim has a FOID card and is a CCL holder.

The victim was not injured, and the offender returned to the SUV and fled southbound.

It is not clear if these incidents were related. No arrests have been reported as Area Three detectives investigate.