CCL holder returns fire in shootout with other Chicago driver, police say

The Brief A road incident escalated into a shootout Tuesday night on Belmont Avenue. A 23-year-old man with a concealed carry license exchanged gunfire with another driver. The suspect fled after crashing into a building; no injuries were reported.



Two drivers—one of them a concealed carry holder—exchanged gunfire Tuesday night on Chicago’s Northwest Side before the suspect's vehicle slammed into a building, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of West Belmont Avenue, which is the Dunning neighborhood.

Police said a 23-year-old man was driving east on Belmont when another driver in a white sedan, also headed east, pulled out a gun and began shooting at him.

The victim, who has a concealed carry license, returned fire. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a building, causing damage, before the suspect fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Area Five detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what, if anything, led to the initial road conflict. Police also haven’t released a description of the suspect.