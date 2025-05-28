CCL holder returns fire in shootout with other Chicago driver, police say
CHICAGO - Two drivers—one of them a concealed carry holder—exchanged gunfire Tuesday night on Chicago’s Northwest Side before the suspect's vehicle slammed into a building, according to police.
What we know:
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of West Belmont Avenue, which is the Dunning neighborhood.
Police said a 23-year-old man was driving east on Belmont when another driver in a white sedan, also headed east, pulled out a gun and began shooting at him.
The victim, who has a concealed carry license, returned fire. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a building, causing damage, before the suspect fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Area Five detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
It’s not yet clear what, if anything, led to the initial road conflict. Police also haven’t released a description of the suspect.
