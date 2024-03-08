Concealed carry holder, 60, guns down armed robber in Gresham

A concealed carry license holder shot and killed someone who tried to rob him at gunpoint Friday morning in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

The 60-year-old was outside around 5:30 a.m. when a gunman approached him and demanded his property in the 1500 block of West 82nd Street, according to police.

The victim, who is a valid FOID and CCL holder, pulled out his gun and the two traded shots. The suspect. whose age was unknown, was shot several times throughout the body and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 50-year-old was shot in the back and the arm. He was also taken to Christ Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Two guns were recovered from the scene.

Area detectives are investigating.