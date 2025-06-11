CCL holder fatally shoots attempted armed robber in Humboldt Park

The Brief A 36-year-old man shot and killed an armed robbery suspect Tuesday night in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood. Police say the man, who has a concealed carry license, fired after the suspect approached him with a gun and demanded his belongings. The suspect was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.



A man with a concealed carry license shot and killed an armed robbery suspect Tuesday night in Humboldt Park, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 10:48 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Artesian Avenue. Police said a 36-year-old man was retrieving items from his vehicle when a man approached him with a gun and demanded his belongings.

The victim, a licensed concealed carry holder, pulled out his own gun and fired at the suspect, striking him multiple times. The offender was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he was 18 years old but no other details about his identity have been provided.

No other injuries were reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.