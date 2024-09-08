CCL holder shoots intruder at home in South Shore

A woman shot an intruder at her home in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg around 10:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 69th Street.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The man was trying to break in when he was confronted by the homeowner, according to police.

The woman, who is a licensed concealed carry holder, fired her weapon in self-defense.

Area One Detectives are currently investigating the incident.