CCL holder shoots man during fight, accidently injures himself in the Loop

A man accidently shot himself before shooting another during a fight in the Loop Wednesday night.

Police say a 31-year-old CCL holder was in a fight with another man around 10 p.m. when he pulled his handgun and accidently shot himself in the right leg. He then shot at the offender.

The incident happened in the first block of West Van Buren Street.

The victim self transported to Loretto Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The offender, 30, was shot in the right hand and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident at this time. There is no further information available at this time.