CDC changes COVID-19 quarantine, isolation guidance amid rising numbers

In the midst of an alarming surge in cases of COVID-19, propelled by the omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drastically changed its quarantine and isolation guidance.

On Monday, the CDC shortened the recommended isolation time for people with COVID-19 from 10 days to five days, if they are asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of mask-wearing around others.

"We are seeing COVID pop up everywhere," said Dr. Shikha Jain, University of Illinois at Chicago.

Health officials say the new guidance comes in response to what scientists are learning about the omicron variant. According to the CDC, the majority of transmission "occurs early in the course of the illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to the onset of symptoms and 2-3 days after."

"For people who have COVID, the new CDC guidance is after five days, if you are not having any symptoms and you’ve isolated yourself for five days, then you can go about your business as long as you are wearing a good mask – so an N95, a KN95, or a KN94," said Jain.

Officials recommend that individuals who no longer have symptoms after five days of isolation should wear a mask around others for at least five more days.

Guidance has also changed for anyone who’s been exposed to a COVID-positive person.

Close contacts who have had their booster shot can skip quarantine if they wear masks around others for 10 days. According to the CDC, "for people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days."

"The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director. "These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather."

Meanwhile, doctors are urging caution ahead of New Year’s celebrations – even if you test negative for COVID-19.

"If you are having any symptoms, any symptoms at all, and you have a negative test, please do not go because we are also seeing a lot of people being diagnosed with COVID with negative tests. So they have symptoms, they have a negative test initially, and then they end up with a positive test later and they infect multiple other people," said Jain.

Governor Pritzker – who is ramping up vaccination and booster clinics across the state – is asking everyone to do their part.

"What kind of year 2022 turns out to be depends on all of us doing what’s best for all of us," said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. "If you are choosing not to be vaccinated for some non-medical reason, please change your mind, do it for your family, or for the family next door, or the people in your community who just need your help."