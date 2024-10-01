CDC warns of surge in whooping cough cases as Illinois sees alarming rise

The CDC is raising concerns about a spike in whooping cough cases across the country, and Illinois is no exception.

Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is not only on the rise but is returning to pre-pandemic levels, which is troubling due to its highly contagious nature.

As of June 1, cases have more than doubled compared to the same period last year. Whooping cough, a bacterial respiratory illness, poses the greatest risk to babies but can also be dangerous for children, teens and adults.

Health officials are urging anyone two months and older, including pregnant women, to get vaccinated with the Tdap vaccine.

Doctors attribute the rise in cases to a drop in vaccination rates and warn that parents should take the threat seriously.

Statistics show that one in three babies infected with pertussis will be hospitalized.

While treatments are available, experts stress that vaccination is the most effective prevention.

Additionally, the CDC recently reported a record number of flu-related deaths in children, also linked to decreased vaccination rates.

Medical professionals are now sounding the alarm ahead of the peak respiratory and flu season, urging the public to prioritize vaccines.