Cellphone store burglarized overnight on the West Side

A cellphone store was burglarized Wednesday morning in Ukrainian Village on the West Side.

About 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm at a business in the 2300 block of West Chicago Avenue, and found the front entrance of a cellphone store had been broken into, Chicago police said.

A surveillance video showed a male fleeing the scene with two bags of merchandise, police said. The male was last seen eastbound in Chicago Avenue.

Area Three detectives are investigating.