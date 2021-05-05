Cellphone store burglarized overnight on the West Side
CHICAGO - A cellphone store was burglarized Wednesday morning in Ukrainian Village on the West Side.
About 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm at a business in the 2300 block of West Chicago Avenue, and found the front entrance of a cellphone store had been broken into, Chicago police said.
A surveillance video showed a male fleeing the scene with two bags of merchandise, police said. The male was last seen eastbound in Chicago Avenue.
Area Three detectives are investigating.