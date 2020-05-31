Central Camera Company damaged in extra-alarm fire amid downtown protests

article

Chicago’s iconic Central Camera Company store was damaged in a fire amid wide-spread protests and property damage downtown Saturday over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department shortly after 11:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

“Hello, as you may have seen we did experience a fire in our store tonight,” Central Camera wrote in a post on its Facebook page. “We have not had a chance to survey the damage. We will keep you informed on updates as we receive them. We will rebuild, and we look forward to seeing all of your faces once we re-open.”

The store said it plans to set up a GoFundMe page to support efforts to rebuild and will post links to the fundraiser on its social media pages.