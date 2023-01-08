Central Illinois man charged with fatal stabbing in Bridgeport

article

A Peoria man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood last month.

Chicago police arrested Eddie Cerantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue in Peoria on Friday.

He was identified as the offender who stabbed and killed a 44-year-old man on Dec. 2, 2022 in the 3100 block of South Green Street.

Cerantes was scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.

No additional information is available at this time.