CFD honors firefighter who died of COVID-19 in 2021

The Chicago Fire Department honored the life of one of their own who passed away from COVID-19 last year.

The department held a badge ceremony Friday for firefighter paramedic Michael Pickering.

Pickering passed away in 2021 from COVID. He was assigned to Engine 29 in Bridgeport and served with Chicago FD since 2003.

"There are no words that can fill the void that Michael left behind. But we must take comfort in knowing that Michael’s legacy and contributions to this department and this city will never be forgotten," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.

Pickering’s badge, number 2746, was added to the wall of honor.

Pickering was 45 years old.