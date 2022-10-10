CFD says majority of firefighter applicants this year are Black, Hispanic

Chicago’s first firefighters entrance exam since 2014 is drawing a diverse pool.

The department says it has nearly 8,200 applicants and more than half are Black or Hispanic.

Officials say once the application period closes on October 17, and a lottery will be used to select about 4,500 test takers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The entrance exam will be held in December, with plans for exams to be held every two years after that.