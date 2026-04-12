Suspect arrested after several Chicago Fire Dept. cars were damaged, police say

The Brief A suspect was arrested after multiple Chicago Fire Department vehicles were damaged over the past several weeks. Jacob Brogdan is facing multiple criminal damage to property charges, police said.



A suspect was arrested and charged after several Chicago Fire Department vehicles were damaged over the past few weeks.

What we know:

Jacob Brogdan, 26, is facing two felony counts of criminal damage to government property and 19 felony counts of criminal damage to property, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Jacob Brogdan (Chicago Police Department)

This past week, officials reported the string of attacks by an ax-wielding suspect who damaged the vehicles in four attacks since February, including two last week.

Brogdan was arrested on Saturday after another incident was reported early Friday morning, according to police.

Feb. 5 at 5:22 a.m. in the 200 block of West Cermak Road

March 16 at 3 p.m. in the 100 block of East Pershing Road

April 6 at 12:50 a.m. in the 100 block of East Pershing Road

April 10 at 5:55 a.m. in the 100 block of W. 59th Street

What's next:

Brogdan was expected to appear for a detention hearing on Sunday.