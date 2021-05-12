Chance the Rapper's new concert film hits Chicago theaters this week

Chance the Rapper is heading to the big screen!

Chance’s concert video "Magnificent Coloring World" premieres at AMC River East theater this Friday before expanding wide to other AMC theaters around the country later this summer.

The concert film, recorded back in 2017, coincides with the 5th anniversary of Chance’s seminal album "Coloring Book."

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke one-on-one with Chance about his decision to premiere the film early for his fans in Chicago.

"We had to fight to have these advance screenings. I can’t say too much about the release but this summer when the movie releases, it’s going to be available for everybody," Chance said.

"But for right now I just wanted to kind of give this experience to the people that are here, the people that are missing my shows, the people that have been unable to experience live music in the way that they deserve to and the people that have supported since day one. And so I am super excited to open in Chicago and do these advance screenings and have these people who have been around since day one be able to come out and experience it the way that I want them to."

Tickets for Chance’s new film "Magnificent Coloring World" go on sale Wednesday at 6 p.m. and can only be purchased in person at the box office at AMC River East on Illinois Street in Chicago.