Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement

After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail.

Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Supporters of the SAFE-T Act say 'access to money' shouldn't determine whether a suspect should be detained, while opponents fear eliminating cash bail will allow dangerous criminals to go free.

The general assembly will consider Bennett's proposal in November, with "no cash bail" set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023.