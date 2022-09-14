Pritzker sets record straight on Safe-T Act which ends cash bail in Illinois

Governor JB Pritzker is addressing rumors that Illinois’ new Safe-T Act will be the onslaught of a real life "Purge."

"Well, let's just set the record straight with everybody. The Safe-T Act is designed to keep murderers and domestic abusers, violent criminals in jail," Pritzker said.

On Tuesday, Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey said, "Chicago is living ‘The Purge’ when criminals ravage at will and the cops are told to stand down."

The Safe-T Act will make Illinois the first state to eliminate cash bail, allowing some alleged criminals to be released on a promise to appear in court.

Governor Pritzker says the goal is address the economic disparities of the criminal justice system.

"Making sure that we're also addressing the problem of a single mother who shoplifted diapers for her baby, who is put in jail and kept there for six months because she doesn't have a couple of hundred dollars to pay for bail," Pritzker said. "So that's what the Safe-T Act is about. Are there changes, adjustments that need to be? Of course and there have been adjustments made and there will continue to be. Laws are not immutable."

The Safe-T Act will take effect on January 1, 2023.

The new law says when a suspect is accused, the court will hold a hearing and may keep them behind bars if they are charged with a forcible felony, including second-degree murder.