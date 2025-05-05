Suspicious package prompts evacuation, road closures at Channahon Police Department

The Brief A suspicious package was delivered to the Channahon Police Department on Monday. Village Hall and administrative police personnel were evacuated. Road closures were in effect and the Village Board meeting was canceled.



A suspicious package delivered to the Channahon Police Department on Monday afternoon prompted an evacuation of the building, canceled a scheduled board meeting, and shut down several nearby roads.

What we know:

An active incident was underway this afternoon following the delivery of a suspicious package to the Channahon Police Department. Village officials say all administrative staff from both the police department and Village Hall were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution."

In an alert posted on Facebook, the village announced the cancellation of Monday night's board meeting. Authorities also closed Navajo Drive at Route 6 from Route 6 to Liberty Drive, and St. Elizabeth is shut down at Navajo Drive.

Residents were urged to avoid the area and not go to the police department or Municipal Center for any reason as the situation unfolded.

What's next:

The Village of Channahon says more information will be shared as it becomes available.

In the meantime, police services remain available through the non-emergency line at 815-467-2112. Anyone with an emergency is still advised to call 911.