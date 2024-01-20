Charged filed in 2022 kidnapping, armed robbery in Chatham

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to a kidnapping and robbery in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood over a year ago.

Police say the offender forced a 25-year-old victim to the 300 block of West 83rd Street at gunpoint and then robbed him.

The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2022.

He was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping while armed with a firearm.

The offender was a minor at the time of the incident. He was scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Saturday.