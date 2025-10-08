Charges dropped against 3 Broadview ICE protesters

The Brief Charges were dropped against three protesters arrested during last month’s demonstrations outside the Broadview ICE facility. The group had faced federal charges for allegedly resisting and assaulting agents during the Sept. 27 protest. Prosecutors did not say why they moved to dismiss the cases.



Charges were dismissed Tuesday against three protesters who were arrested during demonstrations last month outside the Broadview ICE facility.

What we know:

United State Attorney Andrew S. Boutros filed motions to dismiss criminal complaints against Hubert Mazur, Ray Collins and Jocelyne Robledo.

All three of them were arrested during Sept. 27 protests outside the center located at 1930 Beach Street.

The backstory:

Collins and Robledo, who are married, were initially accused of refusing orders to step away from the facility’s perimeter. Robledo allegedly pushed back against agents, causing a struggle. Agents also saw she was carrying a gun in a band around her waist. They removed the gun, a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

Meanwhile, Collins saw the struggle between the agents and his wife, and then allegedly charged the agents, according to court documents. Agents tried to restrain Collins, who then allegedly resisted and injured the thumb of a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

After arresting Collins, he too was found to be carrying a gun in his waistband, also a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol. Agents later confirmed that both Collins and Robledo had lawful permits to carry the guns.

Mazur, 21, allegedly fought with agents after being ordered to step back from the facility’s staging area. Investigators said Mazur grabbed an agent’s arm and the agent pushed back, resulting in both ending up on the ground. Mazur continued resisting until he was placed in handcuffs, according to court documents.

All three were initially charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, and interfering with a federal officer.

What we don't know:

No explanation was given on why the government filed its motion to dismiss the complaints.