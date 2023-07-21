Charges filed in Englewood carjacking: Chicago police

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection to a carjacking in Englewood this week.

Police say Raequan Dooley, 23, was arrested on Thursday when he was identified as a suspect in a carjacking the day before.

Dooley allegedly forcefully took a vehicle from a 40-year-old man in the 6900 block of South Racine Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

He was charged with felony vehicular hijacking and was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.