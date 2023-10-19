Charges filed in Humboldt Park armed carjacking

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection to an armed carjacking in Humboldt Park last week.

Oscar Jurado, 27, was arrested on Wednesday in the 4300 block of West North Avenue.

Jurado allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 49-year-old man in the 1200 block of North Pulaski Road.

The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 10.

He faces one court of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Jurado was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.