Charges filed in Northwest Side robbery: Chicago police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Cragin
FOX 32 Chicago
Juan Oloroso (CPD)

CHICAGO - Charges were filed against 23-year-old man accused of robbing a woman in Cragin Tuesday morning. 

Juan Oloroso, of Chicago, was arrested at 1:09 a.m., less than 30 minutes after he allegedly robbed a 42-year-old woman. 

Police say the incident occurred in the 5200 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Oloroso indicated he had a firearm. 

During the same incident, Oloroso beat a 45-year-old man and tried to rob him. 

He was charged with robbery, attempted robbery and battery. 

Oloroso was scheduled to appear in bond court today.  