Charges filed in South Side armed carjacking

A 17-year-old boy was charged with an armed carjacking that happened mealier this month in Park Manor.

Police say the teen took a vehicle from a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 10.

The carjacking happened in the 7300 block of South Indiana Avenue. During the incident, the offender pointed the gun at a 42-year-old woman.

No injuries were reported.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The juvenile will face charges for aggravated vehicular hijacking with a fire arm and aggravated assault.

No fourth information was made available.