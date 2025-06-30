Charles Frazier: Missing 63-year-old man last seen near Palatine forest preserve

The Brief Charles Frazier, 63, was last seen Monday afternoon walking near West Dundee Road and West Northwest Highway in Palatine. He may be disoriented due to signs of dementia and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes. Authorities say he frequents parks and has access to a vehicle; Cook County Forest Preserve Police are assisting in the search.



Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon in Palatine.

What we know:

Charles Frazier was reported missing after he left his home in the 1100 block of North Sterling Avenue around 3 p.m., Palatine police said.

Pictured is Charles Frazier, 63. (Palatine PD )

He was last seen on foot near the intersection of West Dundee Road and West Northwest Highway, close to the Deer Grove Forest Preserve.

Frazier was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes. He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, and is balding on the top of his head with black hair on the sides.

According to his family, Frazier has been showing signs of dementia and may appear confused or disoriented.

While he was last seen walking, authorities said he has access to a vehicle and often visits local parks.

The Cook County Forest Preserve Police are also assisting in the search for Frazier.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Frazier's whereabouts is urged to call 911, Palatine police at 847-359-9000 or the Cook County Forest Preserve police at 708-771-1000.