Charlotte man loses cancer battle before his wife's due date

A Charlotte man tragically passed away from Stage 4 colon cancer before he could see his son being born.

According to Daniel Meggs's obituary, the 29-year-old beloved husband, son, grandson, brother, coach, and friend passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Daniel fought courageously against colon cancer since he was diagnosed in May of 2017, the family said.

He is survived by his wife, Jordan Meggs and unborn son, Davis; his parents, Doug and Lisa Meggs; sister, Brittany Rauch (Julian); nephews, Wills Rauch and Miller Rauch; grandmother, Libby Jackson (Jerry Reid); father-in-law, Jimmy Miller; mother-in-law, Sandy Katopodis (Jimmy Katopodis); brother-in-law, Paul Katopodis; and sister-in-law, Kristi Miller. Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Betty Meggs.

Daniel was born on April 14th, 1990, in Charlotte, NC, to Doug and Lisa Meggs.

According to his obituary, Daniel was a highly successful junior golfer - qualifying for 3 consecutive US Junior Amateurs. He attended Wake Forest on a golf scholarship. Daniel shared his knowledge and love for golf as the Director of Instruction at TPC Piper Glen. He especially loved working with the juniors. He enjoyed helping the members improve their games and seeing their enjoyment with the game he loved.

Daniel’s love of golf and competition was well known. He made many lifelong friends throughout his golf career as a junior, collegiate golfer and teaching professional. Those friends went above and beyond to help create moments and gestures that provided encouragement and support throughout his illness.

Although his life was intertwined tightly with golf, Daniel’s love for his wife, Jordan, inspired him to continue to fight the cancer diagnosis even though the odds were against him. He fought intensely in hopes of seeing the birth of his son but his spirit will live through his son, the family said.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made to The Meggs Foundation, 5417 Old Course Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277 or The Levine Cancer Institute, 1021 Morehead Medical Drive, Charlotte, NC 28204.