Man wanted for robbing Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side

A man is wanted for allegedly robbing a bank on Chicago's North Side Monday morning.

At about 11:56 a.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Chase Bank located at 5134 N. Clark St.

The offender made a verbal demand for funds and did not show or imply that he had a weapon.

He is described as a white man, approximately 60 years old. He is about 6'0" and has a medium build.

At the time of the crime, the offender was wearing a brown-colored knit cap, a dark-colored, two-tone windbreaker with a diagonal pattern, blue jeans and black and gray gym shoes with a white sole.

He fled the scene on foot and is currently at large.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.