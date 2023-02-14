Chatham fatal shooting: Chicago police seek 2 suspects wanted for murder

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two men suspected of gunning down another man on the South Side.

On Sunday, around 5:57 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 400 block of E. 83rd Street when he became involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender.

The offender then pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, police said.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and died at the scene.

Chicago police are looking for two men wanted in connection to the homicide. One suspect was wearing a black jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, with black jeans and black and yellow Nike shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a multicolored mask with a black long sleeve graphic sweatshirt, black jeans, and black and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.